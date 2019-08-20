Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and storms, strong storms possible Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms, with strong storms possible in late morning Tuesday. Highs in the mid-80s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, humid, brief strong storms possible. High: 85, Low: 70
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 81, Low: 63
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 62
Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 75, Low: 60
Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 62
Sunday: Mostly sunny and looking good. High: 82, Low: 64
Monday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 67
