Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and storms, strong storms possible Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms, with strong storms possible in late morning Tuesday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, humid, brief strong storms possible. High: 85, Low: 70

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 81, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 62

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 75, Low: 60

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 62

Sunday: Mostly sunny and looking good. High: 82, Low: 64

Monday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 67



