Chicago AccuWeather: Strong storms Saturday, cooler Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms expected Saturday evening, lows in the 50s. Cooler and dry Sunday with highs in the 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cool, sunny, 50s by the lake. High: 66, Low: 48: Mostly sunny and nice, 60s by the lake. High: 67, Low: 50: Mostly sunny, storms late. High: 78, Low: 65: Brief shower. High: 79, Low: 60: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 56: Showers mainly south. High: 71, Low: 57Upper 50s by the lake. High: 68, Low: 51