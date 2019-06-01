Chicago AccuWeather: Strong storms Saturday, cooler Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms expected Saturday evening, lows in the 50s. Cooler and dry Sunday with highs in the 60s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Cool, sunny, 50s by the lake. High: 66, Low: 48
Monday: Mostly sunny and nice, 60s by the lake. High: 67, Low: 50
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, storms late. High: 78, Low: 65
Wednesday: Brief shower. High: 79, Low: 60
Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 56
Friday: Showers mainly south. High: 71, Low: 57
Saturday: Upper 50s by the lake. High: 68, Low: 51
