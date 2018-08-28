WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Strong to severe storms, heavy rain persisting overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Strong to severe storms Tuesday evening and overnight with the threat of heavy rain. Lows in the mid-60s to low-70s.

Wednesday: Lingering morning showers and partly cloudy. High: 75, Low: 59

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 76, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly sunny and very nice. High: 81, Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 68

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High: 82, Low: 66

Labor Day: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 83, Low: 67

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 68

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
