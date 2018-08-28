Chicago AccuWeather: Strong to severe storms, heavy rain persisting overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) --Strong to severe storms Tuesday evening and overnight with the threat of heavy rain. Lows in the mid-60s to low-70s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Lingering morning showers and partly cloudy. High: 75, Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 76, Low: 62
Friday: Mostly sunny and very nice. High: 81, Low: 68
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 68
Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High: 82, Low: 66
Labor Day: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 83, Low: 67
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 68
