Chicago AccuWeather: Strong to severe storms overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong to severe storms possible Friday evening and overnight. Lows in the mid-60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Storms mainly in the morning. High: 81, Low: 61: Cool with showers. High: 68, Low: 50: Partly cloudy with strong storms. High: 80, Low: 65: Mostly sunny, scattered storms late. High: 82, Low: 59: Windy with morning showers: 79, Low: 57: Mainly clear with some sprinkles, cooler by the lake. High: 68, Low: 48: Dry with lots of sunshine. High: 71, Low: 50