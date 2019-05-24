Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Strong to severe storms overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong to severe storms possible Friday evening and overnight. Lows in the mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Storms mainly in the morning. High: 81, Low: 61

Sunday: Cool with showers. High: 68, Low: 50

Monday: Partly cloudy with strong storms. High: 80, Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms late. High: 82, Low: 59

Wednesday: Windy with morning showers: 79, Low: 57

Thursday: Mainly clear with some sprinkles, cooler by the lake. High: 68, Low: 48

Friday: Dry with lots of sunshine. High: 71, Low: 50


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
