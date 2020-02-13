Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Strong winds and chilly on Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong winds Monday and chilly. Highs in the mids 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Windy, sprinkles early. High: 45, Low: 29

Tuesday: Sunny and cold with a few flurries. High: 44, Low: 27

Wednesday: Sunny, cold with light snow. High: 40, Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 48, Low: 29

Friday: Sunny and not as cold. High: 53, Low: 34

Saturday: Sunny, dry. High: 55, Low: 43

Sunday: Cloudy, lake breeze. High: 47, Low: 30



