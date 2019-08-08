Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, a little cooler Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, cooler and less humid Thursday. Highs in the low 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Lower humidity and sunny. High: 83, Low: 62: Temperatures in 70s by the lake. High: 81, Low: 62: Sunny and pleasant. High: 83, Low: 66Mostly sunny, isolate storms possible. High: 82, Low: 66: Mostly sunny, storms late. High: 82, Low: 65: Scattered storms. High: 81, Low: 64: Sunny and pleasant. High: 81, Low: 64