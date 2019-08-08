Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, a little cooler Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, cooler and less humid Thursday. Highs in the low 80s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Lower humidity and sunny. High: 83, Low: 62
Friday: Temperatures in 70s by the lake. High: 81, Low: 62
Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 83, Low: 66
Sunday Mostly sunny, isolate storms possible. High: 82, Low: 66
Monday: Mostly sunny, storms late. High: 82, Low: 65
Tuesday: Scattered storms. High: 81, Low: 64
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 81, Low: 64
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News