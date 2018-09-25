WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy, highs in upper 60s

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sunny and breezy Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. High: 67, Low: 48

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 66, Low: 51

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 63, Low: 47

Saturday: Cloudy but mainly dry. High: 62, Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain and scattered storms. High: 64, Low: 60

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 80, Low: 63

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 76, Low: 61

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
