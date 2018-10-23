WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sunny and breezy Tuesday with highs in the low 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. High: 52, Low: 35

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 49, Low: 33

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 51, Low: 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a light shower. High: 50, Low: 42

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light rain. High: 53, Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, but light rain ends. High: 51, Low: 41

Monday: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles. High: 53, Low: 39

