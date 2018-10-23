Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Sunny and breezy Tuesday with highs in the low 50s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. High: 52, Low: 35
Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 49, Low: 33
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 51, Low: 39
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a light shower. High: 50, Low: 42
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light rain. High: 53, Low: 42
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, but light rain ends. High: 51, Low: 41
Monday: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles. High: 53, Low: 39
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.