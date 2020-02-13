Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cold Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5949342" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and cold Thursday. Highs in the mid-20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and cold. High: 24, Low: 12: Sunny and warming up. High: 38, Low: 25: Very mild, sunny. High: 47, Low: 32: Warm temperatures, increasing clouds. High: 49, Low: 37: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. High: 40, Low: 32: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow. High: 34, Low: 22: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow. High: 29, Low: 12