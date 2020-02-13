Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cold Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and cold Thursday. Highs in the mid-20s.

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 24, Low: 12

Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 38, Low: 25

Saturday: Very mild, sunny. High: 47, Low: 32

Sunday: Warm temperatures, increasing clouds. High: 49, Low: 37

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. High: 40, Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow. High: 34, Low: 22

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow. High: 29, Low: 12



