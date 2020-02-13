Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cold Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and cold Wednesday. Highs in the high 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 27, Low: 9

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 24, Low: 14

Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 38, Low: 25

Saturday: Mild, still dry. High: 47, Low: 32

Sunday: Mild, warm temperatures by the lake and light rain expected at night. High: 44, Low: 34

Monday: Cloudy. High: 40, Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, slightly cooler with a mix of rain and snow. High: 36, Low: 27



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich sentence commuted by Trump
Patti Blagojevich in Chicago awaiting husband's prison release
A commutation, not a pardon: What's next for Rod Blagojevich?
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Bond conditions set for Northbrook suspect in Deerfield hit-and-run
Four Illinois governors have served time
Couple carjacked in Orland Park Jewel parking lot
Show More
Suspect in killing of Amie Harwick described as 'stalker'
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' after crash at Daytona 500
Star-studded Selena concert set for May in Texas
Former CPS teacher, 33, charged with sexually assaulting boy, 13, in Logan Square
More TOP STORIES News