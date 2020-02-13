Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cold Wednesday

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 27, Low: 9
Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 24, Low: 14
Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 38, Low: 25
Saturday: Mild, still dry. High: 47, Low: 32
Sunday: Mild, warm temperatures by the lake and light rain expected at night. High: 44, Low: 34
Monday: Cloudy. High: 40, Low: 29
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, slightly cooler with a mix of rain and snow. High: 36, Low: 27
