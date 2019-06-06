Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cooler by the lake Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and in the 60s by the lake, with some lake fog as well Thursday. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 73, Low: 54

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 56

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 63

Sunday A few showers and storms. High: 78, Low: 60

Monday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 72, Low: 55

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 74, Low: 54

Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 73, Low: 55


