Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cooler by the lake Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and in the 60s by the lake, with some lake fog as well Thursday. Highs in the low 70s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 73, Low: 54
Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 56
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 63
Sunday A few showers and storms. High: 78, Low: 60
Monday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 72, Low: 55
Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 74, Low: 54
Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 73, Low: 55
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
'We are eternally grateful': Family thanks community for support after father found dead in car trunk
More TOP STORIES News