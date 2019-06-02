Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cooler Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, cooler and dry Sunday with highs in the 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cool, sunny, 50s by the lake. High: 66, Low: 48

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice, 60s by the lake. High: 67, Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, storms late. High: 78, Low: 65

Wednesday: Brief shower. High: 79, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 56

Friday: Showers mainly south. High: 71, Low: 57

Saturday: Upper 50s by the lake. High: 68, Low: 51


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
