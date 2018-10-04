WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cooler Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dry, sunny and cooler on Thursday. Highs in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Dry and sunny. High: 63, Low: 49

Friday: Cloudy with showers and storms. High: 69, Low: 67

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 59

Sunday: Occasional showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 59

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with morning showers. High: 84, Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny with storms developing late. High: 83, Low: 68

Wednesday: Warm with afternoon storms High: 84, Low: 58

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Chicago Weather: Storms to move through Chicago area Monday night
Snow in October? Take a look at this month's climate facts
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
More Weather
Top Stories
Police release surveillance video of masked Rogers Park shooting suspect
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Closing arguments set for Thursday
Officer killed, 6 other officers wounded in South Carolina
Pritzker, Rauner get testy in ABC7 Illinois governor debate
Mom with booze-filled sippy cup allegedly drove drunk with child
Human bones, campsite found in Hobart woods
Boy, 14, stabbed in chest on Far South Side; suspect in custody
Cubs' Addison Russell suspended without pay for 40 games
Show More
Rape victim advocates: Trump mocking Dr. Ford drives survivors 'behind closed doors'
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Cheerleader allegedly gave pot brownies to students for homecoming votes
Lake County Jail video released after man dies in custody
More News