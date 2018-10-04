Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cooler Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Dry, sunny and cooler on Thursday. Highs in the low 60s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Thursday: Dry and sunny. High: 63, Low: 49
Friday: Cloudy with showers and storms. High: 69, Low: 67
Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 59
Sunday: Occasional showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 59
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with morning showers. High: 84, Low: 67
Tuesday: Partly sunny with storms developing late. High: 83, Low: 68
Wednesday: Warm with afternoon storms High: 84, Low: 58
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.