Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cooler Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and cooler Thursday. Highs in the low 80s, with temperatures in the 70s near the lake.

Thursday: Warm with some clouds. High: 80, Low: 63

Friday: Warm and dry. High: 87, Low: 69

Saturday: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 89, Low: 68

Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 88, Low: 70

Monday: Sunny and humid. High: 91, Low: 72

Tuesday: Hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 73

Wednesday: Hot with scattered storms possible. High: 92, Low: 74



