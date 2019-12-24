Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and mild for Christmas Eve Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, quiet and mild for Christmas Eve. Highs in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, quiet, mild. High: 53, Low: 37

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, extremely mild. High: 55, Low: 45

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, still warm. High: 55, Low: 36

Friday: Sunny, slightly cooler. High: 45, Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with possible rain. High: 44, Low: 34

Sunday: Sunny and cool. High: 38, Low: 29

Monday: Cloudy with rain and snow. High: 36, Low: 28



