Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and mild for Christmas Eve Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, quiet and mild for Christmas Eve. Highs in the mid-50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, quiet, mild. High: 53, Low: 37
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, extremely mild. High: 55, Low: 45
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, still warm. High: 55, Low: 36
Friday: Sunny, slightly cooler. High: 45, Low: 33
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with possible rain. High: 44, Low: 34
Sunday: Sunny and cool. High: 38, Low: 29
Monday: Cloudy with rain and snow. High: 36, Low: 28
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
