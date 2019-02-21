WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and mild Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sunny and mild Friday - a nice day! Highs in the upper 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly sunny - a nice day. High: 38, Low: 30

Saturday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 45, Low: 39

Sunday: Cloudy and windy with light snow early. High: 39, Low: 13

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 24, Low: 14

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with flurries. High: 29, Low: 17

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 14

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 12

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Rare snowfall seen in cities across Southern California
Chicago Weather: Slip and falls on the rise due to icy conditions
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
More Weather
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
What's next for Jussie Smollett? Possible big police bill
Customers say Bartlett travel agency turned travel dreams into billing, booking nightmares
Boy, 10, brought knife to school, threatened to kill classmates: police
Pope Francis calls for 'concrete' action at start of sex abuse summit
Rare snowfall seen in cities across Southern California
Dog's head gets stuck in spare tire
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Show More
Jussie Smollett alleged hoax may cast doubt on real hate crimes, advocates fear
Aurora shooting victims remembered at visitations, NIU vigil
Peter Tork, Monkees guitarist, dead at 77
Video shows last time Shanann Watts was seen alive
More News