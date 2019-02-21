Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and mild Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Sunny and mild Friday - a nice day! Highs in the upper 30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Mostly sunny - a nice day. High: 38, Low: 30
Saturday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 45, Low: 39
Sunday: Cloudy and windy with light snow early. High: 39, Low: 13
Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 24, Low: 14
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with flurries. High: 29, Low: 17
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 14
Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 12
