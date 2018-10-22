WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and mild Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sunny and milder on Monday. Highs of 60.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny and milder. High: 60, Low: 38

Tuesday: Sunny and a little cooler. High: 52, Low: 37

Wednesday: Still sunny. High: 49, Low: 36

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers. High: 51, Low: 37

Friday: Mostly cloudy with few light showers. High: 52, Low: 41

Saturday: Few showers. High: 53, Low: 40

Sunday: Sprinkles. High: 53, Low: 40


