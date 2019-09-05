Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and nice Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and nice Thursday. Highs in the mid-70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny and mild. High: 76, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly sunny with some brief showers. High: 74, Low: 57

Saturday: Mostly sunny, showers late. High: 77, Low: 59

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 69, Low: 61

Monday: Rain ends early, then mostly sunny. High: 76, Low: 65

Tuesday: Warmer with some brief storms. High: 85, Low: 68

Wednesday: Humid, possible storms. High: 87, Low: 70



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
