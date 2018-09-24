WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and tranquil Monday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon Monday. Highs in low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny start with increasing clouds in afternoon. High: 74, Low: 60

Tuesday: Cloudy showers likely and a few storms. High: 80, Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 68, Low: 49

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 71, Low: 51

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 65, Low: 51

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers. High: 66, Low: 53

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers. High: 68, Low: 63

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
