Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and tranquil Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon Monday. Highs in low 70s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Monday: Sunny start with increasing clouds in afternoon. High: 74, Low: 60
Tuesday: Cloudy showers likely and a few storms. High: 80, Low: 58
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 68, Low: 49
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 71, Low: 51
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 65, Low: 51
Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers. High: 66, Low: 53
Sunday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers. High: 68, Low: 63
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.