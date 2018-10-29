WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and tranquil on Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sunny and tranquil on Monday. Highs in the mid 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Monday: Sunny. High: 54, Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 60, Low: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. High: 55, Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain at times. High: 52, Low: 36

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light showers late. High: 49, Low: 36

Saturday: Cold and rainy. High: 49, Low: 37

Sunday: Cloudy and windy with scattered rain. High: 52, Low: 39


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Willa: Category 3 storm makes landfall on Mexico's Sinaloa coast
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Hurricane Willa track headed for Mexico; now Category 5
Chicago Weather: High winds and snow
More Weather
Top Stories
3 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway; Inbound lanes shut down
11 years later, Stacy Peterson's family still left with questions
Instagram posts threaten violence at Homewood-Flossmoor High School
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: New details emerge from survivors' accounts
Boston Red Sox win World Series, beating LA Dodgers 5-1
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Cook County opens new outpatient facility
Funeral held for Jayme Closs' parents while teen remains missing
Show More
Quick Tip: Spam texts about your bank account
Jair Bolsonaro, far-right candidate likened to Trump, wins Brazilian presidential election
Human remains ID'd as missing Joliet woman Ashley Tucker
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
More News