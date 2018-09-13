WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and warmer

Sunny and warmer Friday with highs in the 80s.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sunny and warmer Friday with highs in the 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 83, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny and warm, a little cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 64

Sunday: Sunny and warm, a little cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 66

Monday: Mostly sunny and still dry. High: 84, Low: 65

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 78, Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 70, Low: 52

Thursday: Scattered storms. High: 79, Low: 62

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
