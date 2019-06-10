Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and windy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy Monday with clouds giving way for sunshine. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Clear and windy. High: 73, Low: 55

Tuesday: Warmer. High: 80, Low: 60

Wednesday: Showers and storms expected. High: 74, Low: 52

Thursday: Clearing, cooler. High: 70, Low: 54

Friday: Pleasant. High: 73, Low: 54

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 75, Low: 53

Sunday Showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 58


