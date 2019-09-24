Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and windy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and windy Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Cloudy start, then sunny and slightly warmer. High: 78, Low: 63

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers, storms. High: 76, Low: 54

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 71, Low: 58

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, storms. High: 74, Low: 60

Saturday: Cloudy with showers mainly south. High: 69, Low: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with hit-or-miss storms. High: 78, Low: 70

Monday: Sunny, warm, muggy with isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 68



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brown, Purple Line Express halted near Sedgwick due to train accident: CTA
Harvey girl, 11, shot in head on day before birthday
1 student injured, 1 in custody after East Leyden HS stabbing in Franklin Park
Football player brain dead after tackle, organs to be donated
Recall expanded for blood pressure medication
DePaul issues alert after 2 attacks near Loop campus
Trump ordered aid frozen; more Democrats want impeachment
Show More
CTU begins voting on strike; Bernie Sanders to appear at rally
Pakistan earthquake kills 19, wounds 300
Man attempted to enter Batavia home through child's bedroom window, police say
Trump attacks globalism, while putting pressure on Iran at UN
IL reevaluates religious vaccine exemption as school measles protection fades
More TOP STORIES News