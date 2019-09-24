Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and windy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and windy Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Cloudy start, then sunny and slightly warmer. High: 78, Low: 63
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers, storms. High: 76, Low: 54
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 71, Low: 58
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, storms. High: 74, Low: 60
Saturday: Cloudy with showers mainly south. High: 69, Low: 60
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with hit-or-miss storms. High: 78, Low: 70
Monday: Sunny, warm, muggy with isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 68
