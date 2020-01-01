Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breeze on New Year's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and breezy on New Year's Day with highs in the low 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and breezy. High: 41, Low: 35: Mostly cloudy, warm again. High: 45, Low: 36: Overcast with rain to snow late. High: 40, Low: 30: Overcast, windy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 26: Mostly sunny but cold. High: 35, Low: 26: Partly sunny, quiet. High: 36, Low: 28: Chance for snow showers. High: 29, Low: 18