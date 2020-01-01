Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breeze on New Year's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and breezy on New Year's Day with highs in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. High: 41, Low: 35

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warm again. High: 45, Low: 36

Friday: Overcast with rain to snow late. High: 40, Low: 30

Saturday: Overcast, windy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 26

Sunday: Mostly sunny but cold. High: 35, Low: 26

Monday: Partly sunny, quiet. High: 36, Low: 28

Tuesday: Chance for snow showers. High: 29, Low: 18



