Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Plenty of sunshine and a little breeze. High of 79.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Lower humidity. High: 79, Low: 59

Tuesday: Light lake breeze. High: 82, Low: 62

Wednesday: Isolated storm. High: 87, Low: 65

Thursday: Slightly warmer. High: 87, Low: 65

Friday: Very warm. High: 88, Low: 67

Saturday: Warm, more humid. High: 89, Low: 69

Sunday Hot, isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 71


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
