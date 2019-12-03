Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy, not as cold Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and not as chilly, but breezy, Tuesday. Highs around 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 41, Low: 29

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy, milder. High: 44, Low: 27

Thursday: Mostly sunny and quiet: 43, Low: 30

Friday: Mostly sunny, colder. High: 36, Low: 21

Saturday: Bright, sunny, milder. High: 42, Low: 33

Sunday: Warmer with increasing clouds. High: 47, Low: 38

Monday: Rainy, turning to snow showers. High: 39, Low: 21



