Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and breezy Thursday with less humidity. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday:Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 83, Low: 62

Friday: Very nice. High: 81, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 83, Low: 66

Sunday Mostly sunny, isolate storms possible. High: 85, Low: 66

Monday: Mostly sunny, storms late. High: 82, Low: 65

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High: 81, Low: 64

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 81, Low: 64



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
