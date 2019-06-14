Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy, warmer Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, breezy and warmer Friday with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cool, windy with a stray shower. High: 68, Low: 51

Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 77, Low: 52

Saturday: A few showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 61

Sunday A few showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 62

Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 72, Low: 55

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 56

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 80, Low: 63


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen shot to death in front of dad during robbery in Gary
3 shot including boy, 2, in Albany Park
Family sues condo association after boy seriously injured falling through grate in Lakeview
Woman suspected of shoplifting at NW Side Walgreens shot, killed police say
Train fire at Union Station causes cloud of smoke, no injuries
Second gorilla born at Lincoln Park Zoo
Toronto Raptors win first-ever NBA championship
Show More
Couple confronts man accused of following their daughter
'This is my fetish': Man charged in forest preserve sex assault near Hoffman Estates
Video of FBI interrogation played on day 2 of Brendt Christensen trial
Thieves steal family keepsakes after breaking into car, finding keys to home
WWII veteran graduates from Tilden High School at age 94
More TOP STORIES News