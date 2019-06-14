Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy, warmer Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, breezy and warmer Friday with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.
Thursday: Cool, windy with a stray shower. High: 68, Low: 51
Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 77, Low: 52
Saturday: A few showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 61
Sunday A few showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 62
Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 72, Low: 55
Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 56
Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 80, Low: 63
