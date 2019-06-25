Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy, warmer Tuesday with a storm at night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and warmer Tuesday, with the chance for a storm at night. Highs in the mid-80s.
Tuesday: Warmer and dry, with a storm at night. High: 84, Low: 67
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm. High: 86, Low: 67
Thursday: Sunny and more humid. High: 88, Low: 70
Friday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 88, Low: 71
Saturday: Hot, isolated storm possible. High: 90, Low: 70
Sunday Hot and muggy. High: 91, Low: 70
Monday: Hot with an isolated storm. High: 91, Low: 71
