Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny but chilly Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny but chilly Friday. Highs in the upper 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, breezy. High: 37, Low: 25

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with drizzle and flurries. High: 40, Low: 29

Sunday: Partly cloudy and dry. High: 44, Low: 36

Monday: Mostly clear, warming back up. High: 48, Low: 31

Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow. High: 39, Low: 28

Wednesday: Chance of snow. High: 36, Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly clear and dry. High: 38, Low: 30



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
