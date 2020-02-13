Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny but chilly Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny but chilly Tuesday. Highs in the upper-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, chilly and quiet. High: 49, Low: 37

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, showers late. High: 65, Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light rain early. High: 51, Low: 39

Friday: Mostly sunny, rain late. High: 52, Low: 41

Saturday: Overcast, chilly, periods of rain. High: 45, Low: 36

Sunday: Cloudy, chilly with rain ending. High: 49, Low: 32

Monday: Sunny and dry. High: 56, Low: 35



