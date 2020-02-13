Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny but chilly Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny but chilly Tuesday. Highs in the upper-40s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Sunny, chilly and quiet. High: 49, Low: 37
Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, showers late. High: 65, Low: 42
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light rain early. High: 51, Low: 39
Friday: Mostly sunny, rain late. High: 52, Low: 41
Saturday: Overcast, chilly, periods of rain. High: 45, Low: 36
Sunday: Cloudy, chilly with rain ending. High: 49, Low: 32
Monday: Sunny and dry. High: 56, Low: 35
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News