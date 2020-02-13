Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cold Tuesday; a few flurries possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and cold, with a few flurries possible. Highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny and cold with a few flurries. High: 44, Low: 26

Wednesday: Sunny, cold with morning snow showers. High: 42, Low: 27

Thursday: Mostly sunny and not as chilly. High: 49, Low: 29

Friday: Mostly sunny, light rain to the south. High: 51, Low: 34

Saturday: Mostly sunny, slightly milder. High: 57, Low: 39

Sunday: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 56, Low: 32

Monday: Mostly sunny, dry. High: 58, Low: 38



