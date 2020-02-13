Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cold Tuesday; a few flurries possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and cold, with a few flurries possible. Highs in the mid-40s.
Tuesday: Sunny and cold with a few flurries. High: 44, Low: 26
Wednesday: Sunny, cold with morning snow showers. High: 42, Low: 27
Thursday: Mostly sunny and not as chilly. High: 49, Low: 29
Friday: Mostly sunny, light rain to the south. High: 51, Low: 34
Saturday: Mostly sunny, slightly milder. High: 57, Low: 39
Sunday: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 56, Low: 32
Monday: Mostly sunny, dry. High: 58, Low: 38
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
