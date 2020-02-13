Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cold Tuesday; a few flurries possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and cold, with a few flurries possible. Highs in the mid-40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and cold with a few flurries. High: 44, Low: 26: Sunny, cold with morning snow showers. High: 42, Low: 27: Mostly sunny and not as chilly. High: 49, Low: 29: Mostly sunny, light rain to the south. High: 51, Low: 34: Mostly sunny, slightly milder. High: 57, Low: 39: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 56, Low: 32: Mostly sunny, dry. High: 58, Low: 38