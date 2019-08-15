Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, comfortable Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and comfortable with some light wind Thursday. Highs near 80.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 79, Low: 63

Friday: Partly cloudy, a few showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 67

Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, with hit or miss storms. High: 84, Low: 71

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid with scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 71

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot, with storms late. High: 89, Low: 72

Tuesday: Hot with scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 70

Wednesday: Hotly, partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 84, Low: 68



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17 more vehicles damaged in Loop parking garage
Man charged with murder of missing Gary woman
6 Philly officers shot; gunman surrenders after hourslong standoff
Police warn of man groping women in Little Village
Chicago's last lowrider mechanic
Teen fatally shot before chase from Lake Co. to Chicago ID'd, 5 charged
Attorney details what led to suspect's surrender in Philly standoff
Show More
Illinois seeking to bar Rod Blagojevich from practicing law
Culinary Care brings meals to cancer patients, free of charge
'High risk' man, 37, reported missing from South Shore
Outlaw Dillinger would rest in peace if cemetery has way
3 injured in explosion at East Chicago facility
More TOP STORIES News