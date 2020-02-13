Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cool, breezy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny but cool and breezy Friday. Highs around 50.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny but still cool and breezy. High: 50, Low: 38

Saturday: Sunny daytime, light rain at night. High: 56, Low: 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. High: 54, Low: 33

Monday: Windy with drizzle, flurries. High: 42, Low: 25

Tuesday: Sunny and cold. High: 40, Low: 28

Wednesday: Still sunny and cold. High: 43, Low: 28

Thursday: Sunny with temperatures still below average. High: 44, Low: 32



