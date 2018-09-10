WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cool Monday with Beach Hazard in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly sunny and cool on Monday with highs in the 70s. A Beach Hazard will be in effect for the lakefront until 1 p.m.

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 74, Low: 53

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 57

Wednesday: Sunny and warm, cooler lakeside. High: 78, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny and warm, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 85, Low: 64

Saturday: Warmer by the lake. High: 85, Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 83, Low: 60


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
