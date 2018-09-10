Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cool Monday with Beach Hazard in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly sunny and cool on Monday with highs in the 70s. A Beach Hazard will be in effect for the lakefront until 1 p.m.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 74, Low: 53
Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 57
Wednesday: Sunny and warm, cooler lakeside. High: 78, Low: 60
Thursday: Sunny and warm, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 62
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 85, Low: 64
Saturday: Warmer by the lake. High: 85, Low: 64
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 83, Low: 60
