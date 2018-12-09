WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny Sunday with temperatures in 30s

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly sunny and cool temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 36, Low: 20

Monday: Quiet. High: 37, Low: 23

Tuesday: A little warmer. High: 40, Low: 28
Wednesday: Breezy. High: 41, Low: 34

Thursday: Scattered rain and snow showers. High: 42, Low: 36

Friday: Rain and snow mix. High: 39, Low: 33

Saturday: Partial clearing. High: 40, Low: 29


