Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and warm Thursday, but cooler by Lake Michigan. Highs around 80.

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 59

Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 84, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny and warm but not humid. High: 86, Low: 65

Sunday Sunny and near 80 by the lake. High: 86, Low: 67

Monday: Hot and more humid. High: 90, Low: 70

Tuesday: Sunny, hot and breezy. High: 90, Low: 71

Wednesday: A few showers and storms. High: 86, Low: 67


