Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and cooler by the lake Tuesday. Highs near 80.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with fog, cooler by the lake. High: 79, Low: 62

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 82, Low: 65

Thursday: Hot with stray storms. High: 85, Low: 67

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 86, Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. High: 82, Low: 64

Sunday: Cloudy and rainy at times. High: 76, Low: 59

Monday: Mostly sunny and drying out. High: 78, Low: 57



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
