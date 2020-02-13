Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny day, rainy night Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny during the day and rainy at night, with pleasant temperatures. Highs around 60.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny daytime, showers at night. High: 60, Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers mainly at night. High: 66, Low: 36

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy, flurries and sprinkles early. High: 46, Low: 30

Tuesday: Sunny and cold with a few flurries. High: 43, Low: 24

Wednesday: Sunny, cold with wet snow. High: 40, Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 46 Low: 28

Friday: Sunny and not as cold. High: 53, Low: 32



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police sergeant dies of COVID-19, CPD says
Helmets could prove lifesaving for COVID-19 patients, doctors say
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll nears 600
Forest Park Walmart worker dies from COVID-19
Chicagoans navigate celebrating Easter weekend from home
Harvey nurses protest over lack of protective equipment
Show More
Coronavirus danger escalating behind bars at some Illinois prisons, jails
Rogers Park senior struggles to get groceries amid COVID-19 crisis
What to know about Illinois' 17,887 COVID-19 cases
Chicago family mourns loss of 911 operator to COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News