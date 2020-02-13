Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny day, rainy night Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny during the day and rainy at night, with pleasant temperatures. Highs around 60.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny daytime, showers at night. High: 60, Low: 46: Mostly cloudy with showers mainly at night. High: 66, Low: 36: Partly cloudy, windy, flurries and sprinkles early. High: 46, Low: 30: Sunny and cold with a few flurries. High: 43, Low: 24: Sunny, cold with wet snow. High: 40, Low: 26: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 46 Low: 28: Sunny and not as cold. High: 53, Low: 32