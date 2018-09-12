WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, then plenty of sunshine Wednesday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Patchy fog, then plenty of sunshine Wednesday with highs reaching 80.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Patchy fog then sunshine. High: 80, Low: 60

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High: 82, Low: 61

Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 83, Low: 63

Saturday: Sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 65

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 64

Monday: Sunshine. High: 82, Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 80, Low: 58

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
