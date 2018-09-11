WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, dry and pleasant

Sunny and nice Wednesday with highs in the 80s.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Sunny and very nice. High: 80, Low: 61

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 82, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly sunny and warming up. High: 83, Low: 63

Saturday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 65

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 65

Monday: A few clouds. High: 82, Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered rain throughout the day. High: 78, Low: 57

