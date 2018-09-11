Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, dry and pleasant

CHICAGO (WLS) --Sunny and nice Wednesday with highs in the 80s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Wednesday: Sunny and very nice. High: 80, Low: 61
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 82, Low: 62
Friday: Mostly sunny and warming up. High: 83, Low: 63
Saturday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 65
Sunday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 65
Monday: A few clouds. High: 82, Low: 63
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered rain throughout the day. High: 78, Low: 57
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.