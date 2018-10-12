Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, dry and warmer Saturday

Mostly sunny, breezy and dry Saturday with highs in the mid-50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMostly sunny, breezy, and dry. High: 54, Low: 42Mostly cloudy with rain arriving in the early evening. High: 55, Low: 36Clear skies and cold. High: 46, Low: 33Mostly sunny and dry. High: 52, Low: 37Sunny and cool. High: 51, Low: 36Sunny and warmer. High: 60, Low: 48Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 64, Low: 46