Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, dry, cooler lakeside Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and dry but cooler by the lake Friday. Highs in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny and dry, cooler by the lake. High: 64, Low: 50

Saturday: Sunny, warm with evening sprinkles. High: 76, Low: 55

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant, light rain to the south. High: 68, Low: 45

Monday: Sunny, cooler and dry. High: 59, Low: 41

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 52, Low: 38

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cool. High: 59, Low: 42

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 64, Low: 48



