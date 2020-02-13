Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, heating up Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and heating up Friday, with rising humidity. Highs around 90.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny and heating up. High: 90, Low: 74

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very hot with heat index above 100, a few storms. High: 95, Low: 78

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning storms. High: 92, Low: 73

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. High: 87, Low: 69

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 69

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 69

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 68


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
