Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, heating up Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and heating up Friday, with rising humidity. Highs around 90.
Friday: Sunny and heating up. High: 90, Low: 74
Saturday: Mostly sunny, very hot with heat index above 100, a few storms. High: 95, Low: 78
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning storms. High: 92, Low: 73
Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. High: 87, Low: 69
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 69
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 69
Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 68
