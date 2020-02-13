Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, cooler by the lake Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and hot, but slightly cooler by the lake Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Sunny, hot, slightly cooler by the lake. High: 88, Low: 64
Thursday: Hot but not humid. High: 91, Low: 66
Friday: Hot, sunny, still dry. High: 92, Low: 68
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a few storms. High: 87, Low: 69
Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated rain for Father's Day. High: 83, Low: 66
Monday: Mostly sunny, a stray storm. High: 83, Low: 63
Tuesday: Partly sunny, still warm. High: 84, Low: 65
