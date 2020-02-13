Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, cooler by the lake Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and hot, but slightly cooler by the lake Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, slightly cooler by the lake. High: 88, Low: 64

Thursday: Hot but not humid. High: 91, Low: 66

Friday: Hot, sunny, still dry. High: 92, Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a few storms. High: 87, Low: 69

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated rain for Father's Day. High: 83, Low: 66

Monday: Mostly sunny, a stray storm. High: 83, Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly sunny, still warm. High: 84, Low: 65


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Munster hospital guard killed by friendly fire during patient attack; patient also killed
Fugitive fatally shot by officers serving warrant in Beach Park
Woman caught on video robbing Gold Coast Chanel store
Arlington Heights boy, 11, to donate TV show prize money to NAACP
New video shows major flooding on Lower Wacker in May
Gov. Pritzker orders Illinois flags lowered for Juneteenth
CPD Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio announces retirement
Show More
Riot Fest postponed; Joffrey Ballet, Lyric Opera cancel all 2020 performances
50 years since death of Chicago Bear Brian Piccolo
First drug proves able to improve survival from COVID-19
Lawsuit: Student loan company's error causes widespread credit score drops
Top El Chapo lieutenant held without bond in Chicago on street drug supply scheme charges
More TOP STORIES News