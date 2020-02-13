Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and hot on Monday. Highs in the low 90s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny, hot, dry. High: 90, Low: 68

Tuesday: Hot with rain late. High: 90, Low: 67

Wednesday: Windy and rainy at times. High: 76, Low: 59

Thursday: Breezy, some clouds. High: 78, Low: 58

Friday: Sunny, warm, dry. High: 81, Low: 60

Saturday: Nice, sunny. High: 83, Low: 59

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by lake. High: 81, Low: 62


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
