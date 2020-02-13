Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, not too humid Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and hot Friday, but not too humid. Highs in the mid-90s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Hot, not too humid. High: 94, Low: 70

Saturday: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 69

Sunday: Sunny, showers early then dry. High: 85, Low: 67

Monday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 86, Low: 66

Tuesday: Sunny, warm, dry. High: 83, Low: 62

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated rain. High: 83, Low: 62


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
