Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, not too humid Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and hot Friday, but not too humid. Highs in the mid-90s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Hot, not too humid. High: 94, Low: 70: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 69: Sunny, showers early then dry. High: 85, Low: 67: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 86, Low: 66: Sunny, warm, dry. High: 83, Low: 62: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 60: Partly sunny, isolated rain. High: 83, Low: 62