Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, stray storm north Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and hot Friday, with a stray storm possible to the north. Highs in the low 90s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, hot, stray storm to the north. High: 92, Low: 69

Saturday: Sunny, nice, cooler lakeside. High: 90, Low: 68

Sunday: Sunny, hot, dry. High: 93, Low: 71

Monday: Sunny, even hotter. High 94, Low: 73

Tuesday: Mostly sunny humid,, isolated storms. High: 93, Low: 74

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, humid, isolated storms. High: 94, Low: 75

Thursday: Mostly sunny, humid, stary storm. High: 95, Low: 74



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states
Chicago beaches still closed, but people flock to lakeshore anyway
Chicago officials reveal July 4th weekend safety plan
Man charged in CTA body-slamming incident caught on video
Video shows woman approach Yellowstone bison before goring
Downstate judge rules Pritzker did not have authority to extend stay-at-home order
Chicago violence takes toll on 911 emergency dispatchers
Show More
Mom who survived leukemia battle and gave birth to twins has died
Army disputes claims Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed
Dashcam video released of man who died in Joliet police custody
Illinois COVID-19 cases increase by 869, 36 new deaths
Many Chicagoans still awaiting unemployment checks
More TOP STORIES News