Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, humid, hot Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny hot and humid Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Sunny, hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 72
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms to the south. High: 82, Low: 64
Thursday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 84, Low: 66
Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, brief storms. High: 85, Low: 57
Saturday: Dry and mild. High: 74, Low: 52
Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 73, Low: 59
Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 84, Low: 65
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
