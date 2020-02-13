Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, humid, hot Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny hot and humid Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 72

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms to the south. High: 82, Low: 64

Thursday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 84, Low: 66

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, brief storms. High: 85, Low: 57

Saturday: Dry and mild. High: 74, Low: 52

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 73, Low: 59

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 84, Low: 65


