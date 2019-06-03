Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and mild on Monday. High of 72.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice, 60s by the lake. High: 72, Low: 58

Tuesday: Warmer with brief showers; storms overnight. High: 80, Low: 60

Wednesday: Stray storm. High: 82, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 56

Friday: Sunny and Mild. High: 74, Low: 59

Saturday: Rain, mainly south. High: 69, Low: 57

Sunday: Dry and pleasant. High: 72, Low: 58


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
